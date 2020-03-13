SHELTON – The City of Shelton is announcing closures and schedule changes due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus.
What’s Happening in Shelton:
- Beginning Monday, March 16, the Civic Center will be closed to all non-essential personnel. We ask that our community utilizes online resources to pay utility bills and limit in-person interactions. Our utility pay site is through USA EPay, and can be accessed at https://secure.usaepay.com/interface/epayform/P578Exg7XZQx8O58NjEaTRUkZp2mbP69/. The link can also be found using the City of Shelton’s website.
- All non-essential City personnel will be working from home until April 24, when we will reassess. This will cause minor disruptions as we transition to this new workplace environment. We appreciate your understanding.
- Our payment drop box will still be available, and we will provide a computer that customers can use to pay their utility bills inside the front door of the Civic Center. However, all other Civic Center doors will be locked.
- Municipal Court will continue to be open at this time. Judges Greer and Steele are evaluating the situation daily and will make open/closure decisions as necessary.
- Customer Service will be available by phone during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday). The Civic Center’s phone number is 360-426-4491.
- All events are postponed or canceled until May 15, and will be reassessed at that time.
- All Recreation programs have been canceled until May 15, and will be reassessed at that time.
- Park bathrooms will be closed until May 15, and will be reassessed at that time. Parks will not be serviced by City crews during this time, but will be maintained for safety.
- All Civic Center rentals have been canceled until May 15, and will be reassessed at that time.
This is an ongoing, rapidly evolving situation that we are monitoring closely with our community partners, including Mason County and Shelton schools.
We will be providing updates as necessary on the City website (sheltonwa.gov/COVID) and social media with updates from City staff and the Civic Center. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.
Based on the number of reported cases and death which are far below those who are diagnosed and die of the flu, pneumonia and similar of the age groups most effected...one has to ask... Is this really a test of the world, nation, state and local government public health "crisis" response plan?
