SHELTON – The City of Shelton has developed a new protocol for scheduling and completing inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new protocol, which can be viewed in its entirety here, follows the guidelines Governor Jay Inslee’s Construction Working Group released earlier this week.
Construction may proceed if it falls into one of 4 categories, as determined by the state Construction Working Group. To help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, City staff will be verifying that each project is eligible to proceed and ensuring that the required COVID-19 Safety Plan is both in place and being followed, prior to inspections.
We will be working with contractors and owners throughout the new inspection process to ensure clear lines of communication. We are anxious to help our small business community begin to rebuild, and know that this protocol is the beginning of a lengthy process.
“I want to thank Shelton citizens, business owners, and contractors,” said City Manager Jeff Niten. “It is because of all of our diligence and adherence to the stay at home order that we are able to begin the slow process of reopening an important segment of our economy.”
