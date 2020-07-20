SHELTON - Governor Inslee and Secretary of Health Wiesman have announced a new limit on social gatherings, for counties currently in Phase 3 of reopening, effective Monday, July 20.
The new social gatherings limit impacts counties in Phase 3 of reopening, which Mason County is. Social gatherings should be reduced from a maximum of 50 people to a maximum of 10 people outside of your household per week.
Please note that these restrictions only impact social gatherings, not businesses operating under Safe Start guidance. Funerals, weddings, and religious gatherings are also exempt from this restriction.
Here’s what’s happening in Shelton, effective Monday, July 20:
•Play structures located in City parks will be closed.
•Parks and Recreation’s Adult Coed Softball League will be postponed.
•Any Civic Center rentals involving more than 10 people will be postponed.
We will continue to provide updates as necessary on the City’s website (sheltonwa.gov/COVID) and social media with updates from City staff and the Civic Center.
We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.
Hyperlinks:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.