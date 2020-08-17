SHELTON – The City of Shelton is considering acquiring several Simpson Railroad properties located throughout Shelton.
Cleanup of several private parcels above State Route 3 will begin Monday, August 17, and the project is expected to last through the end of the week.
While the work will be primarily completed by a private company, members of the Shelton Police Department will also be on-site to assist with traffic control or the clean-up as necessary.
“This has been a work in progress for quite a while,” City Manager Jeff Niten said. “After hearing the community express concerns about this area, we are pleased the City has been able to bring together the owners and facilitate this cleanup. We take pride in our gateways and this project will certainly enhance the entrance from SR 3.”
Any collected items believed to have monetary value will be available for individuals to pick up at the Shelton Police Department for 30 days after the clean-up is completed.
In addition to the properties above SR 3 undergoing clean-up, City Council will consider acquiring additional railroad properties at their meetings on August 18 and September 1.
There is no cost for the City to acquire the properties, other than the payment of real estate excise tax to Mason County, estimated at $1,200.
Potential future uses for the properties will be considered through a robust community involvement process including the public, the City of Shelton Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and the City Council.
We appreciate the clean up and more beautiful entrance to downtown Shelton. Thank you. And Thank you to the Shelton Yacht Club for the landscaping and improvements. A welcoming walking trail into town would be a nice enhancement too.
