SHELTON – The City of Shelton is preparing to reopen all City parks beginning June 1. All City parks and trails will be open during regular operating hours, 8:00 a.m. – dusk.
The decision to reopen City parks comes after the recent approval of Mason County’s COVID-19 variance application to move into phase 2 of reopening.
Remember to follow these protocols to help reduce any potential transmission of COVID-19:
· Outdoor recreation and gatherings are limited to no more than five people outside of your household per week
· No group picnic shelters or ballfields will be scheduled for group uses at this time
· Practice physical distancing
· Give others space
· Bring hand sanitizer and a face covering
· Stay home if you are sick
A full list of Shelton parks and amenities can be found here.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives and caused a great deal of uncertainty, including how we get outdoors. We encourage everyone to recreate responsibly to help protect ourselves, others, and the places we love when we adventure outside together at a City park or other facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.