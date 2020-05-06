SHELTON - The City of Shelton is reopening the Teresa Johnson Community Trail for public use, as part of our ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made to follow Washington State’s Safe Start recovery order, introduced by Governor Jay Inslee earlier this week.
The Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail will remain closed to allow crews to resurface the trail. Once the resurfacing project is finished and the trail is safe for the public, the Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail will reopen as well.
When using any trail, park, or public area, please keep these tips in mind to ensure safe enjoyment of the outdoors for all:
· Continue to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet
· Bring your own water bottle to the trail
· Avoid touching railings or benches
· Carry out any garbage
· If the trail is crowded when you visit, try visiting at a different time or day
The remaining Shelton city parks will remain closed until Phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start order is implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.