SHELTON - The City of Shelton is pleased to announce the selection of Carole Beason as the next Chief of the Shelton Police Department.
“I am deeply honored to be selected as Shelton’s next Police Chief and I am very much looking forward to this incredible opportunity to serve the Shelton community,” said Beason.
Beason currently serves as a Lieutenant with the San Diego Police Department, where she has worked since 1995. Beason has risen through the ranks of the San Diego Police Department, beginning her career as an officer and advancing through the ranks to Lieutenant in 2015. As Lieutenant, Beason leads the Sex Crimes Unit, Child Abuse Unit, Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, and the Sex Registrant Unit.
As Lieutenant, Beason also served with the Department’s Homeless Outreach Team for 22 months, a team comprised of officers, mental health professionals, and social workers. The Team’s goals are to build trust, provide education, and assist individuals experiencing homelessness with accessing available resources.
“Chief Beason will be an outstanding addition to our team here at the city,” City Manager Jeff Niten said. “Her experience and passion for police work and community engagement will be a tremendous asset to Shelton, and I am extremely happy to have such a talented and dedicated professional join our team.”
Beason was one of three finalists for the Police Chief position. She was selected after completing interviews with City staff and community members as well as participating in a virtual community open house last month.
Beason will begin her position in Shelton on January 11, 2021.
