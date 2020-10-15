SHELTON – The City of Shelton will host a virtual community open house for Shelton residents to meet the three final candidates for Shelton’s next Police Chief on Wednesday, October 21 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
The community open house will be hosted via Zoom. Each of the three candidates will be available for 30 minutes each to answer questions from participants.
The candidate schedule is as follows:
· 4:00 – 4:30 p.m.: Ronald Schaub, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office
· 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.: Ton Phan, Davis Police Department
· 5:00 – 5:30 p.m.: Carole Beason, San Diego Police Department
Each candidate will film a 2-5 minute introductory video that will be available on the City’s website on October 20. The videos will also be played at the October 20 City Council meeting.
Event registration is open from October 14 through October 19 at 8:00 a.m. Residents can sign up for this event here.
Participants will be emailed a Zoom link to access this event. The open house will also be livestreamed via MasonWebTV.
All community members will be invited to complete a survey to provide their feedback on the candidates and the open house itself.
More information can be found online at sheltonwa.gov/PoliceChief.
City Manager Jeff Niten will also conduct interviews with each of the three candidates. The City expects to announce our new Police Chief in early November.
