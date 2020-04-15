SHELTON – The City of Shelton is pleased to welcome Jay Harris as our new Director of Public Works. His first day with the City was Monday, April 13.
Harris previously worked for the City of Newburg, OR in the roles of Public Works Director for eight years, and City Engineer for two years. He is a Registered Professional Civil Engineer in Washington and Oregon. Harris is a member of both the American Public Works Association and the American Water Works Association.
Harris will oversee the City’s Public Works Department, which includes the utilities and maintenance shop and engineering and capital project management division. Public Works is responsible for maintaining Shelton’s public infrastructure, as well as ensuring that all City construction projects are engineered, designed, and completed to state standards. The Public Works Department also includes the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
(2) comments
Good question Richard.
Craig was easy to work with.
No mention of him in the article.
Odd....
Where did Craig Gregory go?
