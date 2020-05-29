Class 2020-02 Firefighter Recruit Academy at the Washington State Fire Training Academy
Photo provided in release

Commander Chad Cross announced the start of Class 2020-02 Firefighter Recruit Academy at the Washington State Fire Training Academy, North Bend, Washington. 

On May 7, 2020, fifteen firefighter recruits started a 12-weekday Recruit Academy that meets National Fire Protection Association 1001 Standard for Firefighter Professional Qualifications at the Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations Levels. The recruits will learn fire service principles through classroom instruction and rigorous hands-on live fire training. 

The following fire departments and districts are represented in Recruit Academy 20-02:

 

Company Officer

Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue

Firefighter Drew Perry

 

Recruits

North Mason Regional Fire Authority

Antonio Summerlin

 

Douglas County Fire District #2

Donn Etherington III

 

King County Fire District #27

Dylan Lindberg

 

Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue

Trey Helgeson

Seth Meredith

Kris Vanicek

 

Port of Portland

Andrew Ikemoto

Michael Steven Torralba Molion

 

Redmond Fire Department

Quinn Kesselring

 

South Kitsap Fire & Rescue

Matthew Bryant

Chris Buczkowski

Rebecca Heiner

Michael LaBadie III

Cole Mason

Brandon Neal

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.