Commander Chad Cross announced the start of Class 2020-02 Firefighter Recruit Academy at the Washington State Fire Training Academy, North Bend, Washington.
On May 7, 2020, fifteen firefighter recruits started a 12-weekday Recruit Academy that meets National Fire Protection Association 1001 Standard for Firefighter Professional Qualifications at the Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations Levels. The recruits will learn fire service principles through classroom instruction and rigorous hands-on live fire training.
The following fire departments and districts are represented in Recruit Academy 20-02:
Company Officer
Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue
Firefighter Drew Perry
Recruits
North Mason Regional Fire Authority
Antonio Summerlin
Douglas County Fire District #2
Donn Etherington III
King County Fire District #27
Dylan Lindberg
Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue
Trey Helgeson
Seth Meredith
Kris Vanicek
Port of Portland
Andrew Ikemoto
Michael Steven Torralba Molion
Redmond Fire Department
Quinn Kesselring
South Kitsap Fire & Rescue
Matthew Bryant
Chris Buczkowski
Rebecca Heiner
Michael LaBadie III
Cole Mason
Brandon Neal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.