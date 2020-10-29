A car went into the Bank of Shelton building Wednesday night. According to Shawna Whelan on the scene providing photos, three cars were involved. Initial information describes a vehicle running a stop sign while another vehicle reacts, then hits a parked car. iFIBER ONE will monitor this story for further information.
Collision in Downtown Shelton Wednesday Night
