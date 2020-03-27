Rural Highway

A view of a rural highway at dawn

OLYMPIA, WA --- Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today announced $1.8 million in additional state Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to rural counties to assist people and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Awarded through the Economic Opportunity Grant program, these funds can be used at the discretion of county authorities to meet a variety of emerging local needs, such as providing food and rental assistance, small business support and health services. Counties provide for these and other urgent needs through partnerships with local service providers. 

Funding to the following counties is estimated, pending approval of state and local distribution plans.

CountyService AreaGrant amount

Asotin

Asotin

$ 46,397

Benton

Benton, Franklin

$ 79,061

Chelan

Chelan, Douglas

$ 71,990

Cowlitz

Cowlitz, Wahkiakum

$ 83,951

Grant

Grant, Adams

$145,270

Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor, Pacific

$127,912

Jefferson

Jefferson, Clallam

$132,517

Kittitas

Kittitas

$100,280

Klickitat

Klickitat, Skamania

$83,819

Mason

Mason, Lewis

$126,878

Okanogan

 Okanogan

$101,585

Skagit

Skagit

$77,155

Stevens

Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille

$108,325

Walla Walla

Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield

$53,821

Watcom

Watcom

$154,946

Whitman

Whitman

$118,927

Yakima

Yakima

$187,165

 

The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist rural communities to meet local priority needs. Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded over $525 million in grants to over 1,500 locally prioritized community development projects. Larger cities and counties receive CDBG funding directly from HUD, and are not a part of the state CDBG program.

