OLYMPIA, WA --- Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown today announced $1.8 million in additional state Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) to rural counties to assist people and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Awarded through the Economic Opportunity Grant program, these funds can be used at the discretion of county authorities to meet a variety of emerging local needs, such as providing food and rental assistance, small business support and health services. Counties provide for these and other urgent needs through partnerships with local service providers.
Funding to the following counties is estimated, pending approval of state and local distribution plans.
|County
|Service Area
|Grant amount
Asotin
Asotin
$ 46,397
Benton
Benton, Franklin
$ 79,061
Chelan
Chelan, Douglas
$ 71,990
Cowlitz
Cowlitz, Wahkiakum
$ 83,951
Grant
Grant, Adams
$145,270
Grays Harbor
Grays Harbor, Pacific
$127,912
Jefferson
Jefferson, Clallam
$132,517
Kittitas
Kittitas
$100,280
Klickitat
Klickitat, Skamania
$83,819
Mason
Mason, Lewis
$126,878
Okanogan
|Okanogan
$101,585
Skagit
Skagit
$77,155
Stevens
Stevens, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille
$108,325
Walla Walla
Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield
$53,821
Watcom
Watcom
$154,946
Whitman
Whitman
$118,927
Yakima
Yakima
$187,165
The state CDBG program receives an annual funding allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to assist rural communities to meet local priority needs. Since 1982, the state CDBG program has awarded over $525 million in grants to over 1,500 locally prioritized community development projects. Larger cities and counties receive CDBG funding directly from HUD, and are not a part of the state CDBG program.
