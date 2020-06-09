OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will make a decision on a proposed land acquisition in Kittitas County and hear updates on a number of other topics at its June meeting – including the status of the endangered Mazama pocket gopher and the impact of solar farms on habitats and wildlife.
The Commission’s work begins with meetings of the Columbia River Policy Workgroup and Wolf Committee on Wednesday, June 10. On Thursday, the Big Tent, Wildlife, and Fish committees will meet. The Fish Committee will discuss and take public comment on the North of Falcon salmon-season process and Puget Sound Chinook Harvest Management Plan.
Beginning Friday, June 12, at the full Commission meeting, commissioners will be briefed on budget and legislative considerations for the 2021 legislative session, development of a long-term strategic plan for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), and target shooting on WDFW-managed lands.
The Commission is also expected to vote Friday on whether to proceed with a 318-acre land acquisition in Kittitas County at the northern end of the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area. The property includes a mile of the mainstem Taneum Creek, which is critical habitat for the Mid-Columbia steelhead. Funding is provided through a state grant administered by the Recreation and Conservation Office.
On Saturday, the commission will hear about challenges associated with solar farm site selection and potential impacts to wildlife habitat, and the collaborative work of the Department and Yakama Nation to restore fish populations.
The Commission will take open public comment on Friday and Saturday morning, and will also accept public comment on a number of the topics being discussed.
To support COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines, the meeting will be available to the public through webinar or conference call. For more information on how to participate and to view the full agenda, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. The meeting will be recorded and posted online so people can also watch the meeting afterwards at their convenience.
The Commission is a citizen panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting, and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.