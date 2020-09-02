OLYMPIA – Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, leader of the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the state’s wildfire fighting force, is asking for the public’s help in preventing wildfires with hot, dry conditions in the forecast.
This week, firefighters experienced extremely windy conditions on the Evans Canyon Fire near Naches. This fire started at 5 acres and grew overnight to 1,500 acres because of the dry landscape and high winds.
The Evans Canyon Fire started yesterday and is burning along the many slopes and drainages of the Evans Canyon area. There are about 130 firefighters, four single-engine air tankers and two helicopters working to suppress it. In addition to efforts to contain the fire in unpredictable weather conditions, firefighters are working hard to keep the fire away from residences that are located throughout the canyon area.
“We are heading into another dry, windy spell,” said Commissioner Franz. “Right now, there is a critical need for all of us to take precautions in order to protect our firefighters and communities. Every human-caused fire unnecessarily places our communities at risk. I’m asking residents to abide by burn and campfire bans, pay attention while doing yard work to ensure equipment does not create sparks, and make sure chains aren’t dragging on boat or camper trailers. It only takes one spark in these conditions to cause a devastating wildfire, putting our landscapes, communities, and firefighters at risk.”
Precautions to reduce human-caused fires include extinguishing campfires completely so they are cold to the touch, avoiding parking on dry grass, always checking chains when towing, and never using incendiary devices of any kind while recreating on forestlands. A statewide shooting ban and a burn ban on all DNR-managed land are currently in effect.
George Geissler, deputy for DNR’s wildfire division and state forester, said that firefighting resources are stretched thin as we head into the weekend of very hot temperatures.
“As the weekend approaches, we will be entering a critical period for our firefighters with extremely hot temperatures, dry fuels on the ground and possibly no rain in the next few weeks,” said Geissler. “We want the public to take all burn bans and restrictions seriously. Every wildfire is putting our firefighters in danger of not only the fire itself, but also their exposure to COVID-19. Our fire season is not over. And, we want residents to always call 9-1-1 immediately if they spot smoke.”
MORE INFORMATION
Commissioner Franz signed an order July 27 creating a statewide burn ban on all forestland under DNR’s fire protection. This covers 12 million acres of public and private land. The order is valid through Sept. 30, unless fire conditions improve.
The burn ban was prompted by prolonged hot, dry weather conditions across the state along with gusty winds that can spread a wildfire quickly through the now-dry grasses and forests.
To help prevent wildfires, a temporary statewide ban of shooting on DNR-managed land, other than for lawful hunting purposes, took effect Aug. 15.
Wildfire statistics can be found on DNR’s wildfire portal at http://fireinfo.dnr.wa.gov/ (use Chrome browser).
