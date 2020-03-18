March 17, 2020, Shelton, Wash. —United Way of Mason County (UWMC) and Community Foundation of South Puget Sound have partnered to establish the Mason County COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. Together, UWMC and the Community Foundation will gather data to identify emerging needs, as well as gaps in existing services, and work to rapidly mobilize and deploy resources to organizations serving those who are most vulnerable to the economic impacts of COVID-19 in Mason County.
UWMC and the Community Foundation will be working closely with local governments, public health and emergency management officials, and community leaders to be nimble in our response and to be able to quickly adapt to evolving needs throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of this crisis.
“This fund will allow us to provide support for the people in our region who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak,” said Mindie Reule, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound. “And our partnership with United Way of Mason County demonstrates the collaborative, unified response that is needed at this time.”
“In order for our community to successfully navigate the potentially devastating impacts of COVID-19, strong partnerships are absolutely essential,” said Ted Jackson, Executive Director of United Way of Mason County. “This collaboration between the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound and United Way of Mason County will enable us to move quickly and strategically to serve the people who are most vulnerable in this crisis.”
UWMC and the Community Foundation are accepting donations to the Mason County COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations can be made online at https://www.thecommunityfoundation.com/covid-response/mason.
Individual and corporate gifts can also be made by mail at Community Foundation at 212 Union Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98501.
UWMC and the Community Foundation have already begun to contact local businesses and civic organizations to raise additional funds. Thank you to Skookum Rotary Club, Shelton Rotary Club, and Green Diamond, all of which have committed to support this effort.
Please direct all media inquiries to: OR Mindie Reule, President and CEO, Community Foundation of South Puget Sound: (206) 818-7472, mreule@thecommunityfoundation.com OR Ted Jackson, Executive Director, United Way of Mason County: (360) 426-4999 or (360) 763-3610, tjackson@uwmason.org.
###
About the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound
Community Foundation of South Puget Sound inspires philanthropy throughout Thurston, Mason, and Lewis Counties and helps donors give back in ways that matter to them. The Community Foundation stewards $26 million in assets within more than 90 separate funds. Since its founding in 1989, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $13 million in grants and scholarships. Visit www.thecommunityfoundation.com.
About United Way of Mason County
United Way of Mason County was created and incorporated in 1966. For more than 50 years we have helped fund local health and human service programs and have advocated for volunteering. We provide the organization needed by donor, volunteers and advocates to produce long-term solutions for our community members in crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.