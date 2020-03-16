March 15, 2020, Olympia, Wash. — Community Foundation of South Puget Sound and United Way of Thurston County (UWTC) have partnered to establish the Thurston County COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity to address all aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. Together, UWTC and the Community Foundation will gather data to identify emerging needs, as well as gaps in existing services, and work to rapidly mobilize and deploy resources to the people who are most vulnerable to the economic impacts of COVID-19 in Thurston County.
The Thurston County COVID-19 Response Fund will provide funds to assist the most disproportionately impacted individuals and families, as well as certain organizations in our community who are serving those populations.
UWTC and the Community Foundation will be working closely with local governments, public health and emergency management officials, and community leaders to be nimble in our response and to be able to quickly adapt to evolving needs throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of this crisis.
“This fund will allow us to provide support for the people in our region who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak,” said Mindie Reule, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound. “And our partnership with United Way of Thurston County demonstrates the collaborative, unified response that is needed at this time.”
“In order for our community to successfully navigate the potentially devastating impacts of COVID-19, strong partnerships are absolutely essential,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director of United Way of Thurston County. “This collaboration between the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound and United Way of Thurston County will enable us to move quickly and strategically to serve the people who are most vulnerable in this crisis.”
UWTC and the Community Foundation are accepting donations to the Thurston County COVID-19 Response Fund. Donations can be made online at https://www.unitedway-thurston.org/covid-19
Individual and corporate gifts can also be made in person or by mail at either United Way of Thurston County, located at 3525 7th Ave SW Suite 201, Olympia, WA 98502, or the Community Foundation at 212 Union Ave SE, Olympia, WA 98501.
