It was not a protest. It was a show of gratitude, love and support for local law enforcement officers. Approximately 50 people gathered in downtown Shelton during the afternoon of Sun., June 14, to wave encouraging signs, American flags and to cheer for police officers and sheriff's deputies within the Mason County community.
“Above all, clothe yourselves with love, which binds us all together in perfect harmony.” This Bible verse, said Donal Wood of Mason County, is among the reasons why he organized the peaceful gathering on the corner of Shelton's First Street and Railroad Avenue.
“They (local law enforcement officers) are our neighbors, our family, and our first responders. If you are a business owner, they help protect your family's livelihood. They have families they leave daily in these crazy times, not knowing what may happen at work. Some officers I know are pulling 12-hour shifts, seven days a week due to the condition of ongoing crisis. They are hurting right now and their lives matter also. There is much going on right now all around us. Let’s fight this with love and compassion toward one another, and start the change within ourselves. It’s time to pull together as a community toward healing,” Wood explained.
So heartwarming to have good news and support of our first responders. Thank you.
