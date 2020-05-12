OLYMPIA — From May 11-15, the Office of the Secretary of State (OSOS) will join county election offices across Washington to accept applications for public office during Candidate Filing Week. In an effort to keep the public and staff safe, the OSOS encourages prospective candidates to file online. It’s easy, safe, and secure.
Candidates for federal, statewide, and multi-county legislative or judicial offices must file with the OSOS, which can be done online 24 hours a day beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 11, and ending at 4 p.m. Friday, May 15. Individuals can also file by mail with a paper form beginning April 27, or in-person during filing week at the Office of the Secretary of State Elections Division at 520 Union Ave SE, Olympia. All other candidacies may file with the county elections office in which the position resides, except for some local races that cross multiple counties and require candidates to file in the county with more registered voters.
Candidates are encouraged to submit their voters’ pamphlet statement and photo online once their filing is completed.
More than 300 federal and state offices are open for election in 2020, including all U.S. representatives, statewide offices, the state House of Representatives, and half of the state Senate. In addition, hundreds of county offices are open for election, including county commissioners. Citizens considering a run for state public office can download a candidate guide, read answers to frequently asked questions, and more on the Resources for Candidates page on the Secretary of State’s website.
Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
