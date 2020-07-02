ROCHESTER – Travelers near the Thurston/Grays Harbor county line will soon see construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of US 12 and Anderson Road.
Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin work Monday, July 6, on a project that builds a modern, single-lane roundabout large enough to accommodate emergency vehicles, logging trucks and farm vehicles.
Roundabouts reduce the potential for collisions and this project will make it easier for Anderson Road traffic to merge. Roundabouts also move traffic through an intersection more quickly and with less congestion.
What travelers can expect during construction
Both US 12 and Anderson Road (south of US 12) will remain open during most of the construction. Drivers can expect lane shifts, alternating traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals and reduced speed limits. Updates about this project will be available online.
The end result
When the work is completed this fall, drivers will use a three-legged single-lane roundabout that accommodates US 12 and Anderson Road south of US 12. Anderson Road north of US 12 will close permanently. Drivers who use that roadway will reach US 12 via Sickman-Ford or Moon Road Southwest.
