Olympia - Sale of consumer fireworks begins June 28, 2020, at 12:00 pm and ends on July 5, 2020, at 9:00 pm. A number of cities and counties have restricted or banned the sale and discharge of fireworks. Other counties have modified the type of fireworks that can be purchased. Always be sure to check with your local jurisdiction before purchasing or discharging fireworks.
A state license is required along with a local permit to operate a fireworks stand in Washington. The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) issued 633 retail fireworks stand licenses in 2020; this number is down from last year's total of 698.
It is likely that many community fireworks displays will be not be held this year due to social distancing requirements. The SFMO encourages those who purchase fireworks this year to enjoy them safely and gather in compliance with public health guidelines within their individual counties.
The SFMO always recommends that you contact your local fire authority or law enforcement for current information on usage, bans, or restrictions.
For further information, contact the SFMO at (360) 596-3929 or visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.
