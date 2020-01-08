OLYMPIA — Washington students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in a writing, art, and podcast contest running Jan. 6-April 30 to showcase individuals they believe are ahead of the curve in their communities. The contest is in conjunction with Legacy Washington’s “Ahead of the Curve” exhibit, which opened in September 2019 and celebrates trailblazing women in Washington state history.
“I’m thrilled to offer this contest this year, and look forward to learning more about those who have made positive impressions on communities throughout our state,” said Secretary of State Kim Wyman, whose office encompasses Legacy Washington. “A strong sense of community is paramount, and I hope through fulfilling this contest, students feel even more connected to their communities and a calling for civic participation wherever their lives may lead.”
Students wishing to participate in the contest must submit an entry form, along with either a written work, two-dimensional art, or a podcast no later than April 30. An entry form, as well as more information about the contest and how to enter can be found on the Secretary of State’s website or at https://www.sos.wa.gov/_assets/legacy/aotc/legacy-wa-aotc-contest.pdf.
Winners will be selected in each category in grades 6-8 and 9-12. Selected winners will receive a gift card and a special certificate during an awards ceremony in the Secretary of State’s office in Olympia in June. Winning pieces will be featured on the Secretary of State’s website and social media accounts.
Washington’s Office of Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal. The office also manages the State Archives and the State Library, documents extraordinary stories in Washington’s history through Legacy Washington, oversees the Combined Fund Drive for charitable giving by state employees, and administers the state’s Address Confidentiality Program to help protect survivors of crime.
