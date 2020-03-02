Mt. View Elementary will be closed tomorrow, March 3rd, for sanitation
Today, we learned that a Mt. View Elementary School staff member’s spouse was a first responder at a COVID-19, Coronavirus outbreak at the Life Care Center in Kirkland. The first responder was notified that they would have to be quarantined at home, despite displaying no symptoms of the virus.
We immediately shared this information with the Mason County Public Health Department. Since the staff member had been in contact with their spouse prior to the quarantine, Mason County Public Health officials recommended that our staff member stay home as recommended by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of 14 days. In addition, Mt. View Elementary will be thoroughly sanitized starting this evening. This includes bringing in extra staff to sanitize every surface area including classrooms, restrooms, and other common areas of the school. To ensure the entire school is sanitized thoroughly and properly, Mt. View Elementary will be closed tomorrow, March 3, 2020. The staff member and spouse are not known to have the virus and do not display any symptoms. These measures are purely precautionary.
The Shelton School District is approaching this situation with an abundance of caution and is coordinating with the Mason County Health Department. Our custodial staff has also stepped up sanitation efforts in all of our schools.
Our schools are re-emphasizing with our students and staff the importance of hand-washing. This is the best protection against disease transmission. The Department of Health also recommends that students cover their coughs and sneezes with a tissue and immediately wash their hands after disposing of the tissue. Students should also avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth as much as possible. Please visit with your child to make sure they understand the importance of these practices.
For precautionary measures, students and staff who have fevers and coughs or any other flu-like symptoms should stay home until they are symptom-free for 24 hours without medication.
Once again, we would like to remind you that we are in constant communication with the Mason County Public Health Department regarding the coronavirus and will update parents, community and staff with any updates as needed.
