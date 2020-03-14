MASON COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH INFORMATION UPDATE
March 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM
2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington
County
Positive (confirmed) *†
Deaths
Clark
1
0
Columbia
1
0
Grant
1
1
Grays Harbor
1
0
Island
3
0
Jefferson
1
0
King
328
32
Kitsap
3
0
Kittitas
3
0
Pierce
19
0
Skagit
3
0
Snohomish
133
4
Thurston
1
0
Whatcom
1
0
Yakima
2
Unassigned
67
0
Mason
0
0
Total
568
37
* Includes deaths
† Please contact the local health department for information.
Total Test
Positive
568
Negative
6001
This information came from https://www.doh.wa.gov/emergencies/coronavirus and was updated on their website March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
The Mason County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency for Mason County. Multiple agencies and jurisdictions from Mason County are working together to coordinate efforts and provide helpful and up to date information for our Mason County residents. The Mason County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open as well as our Joint Operations Center (JIC).
Mason County does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19. Mason County health officials are testing people and those tests are coming back with a negative result.
At this time, our priority is to provide accurate information, provide current statistics to keep our citizens informed, and make sure all citizens are being provided the care they need. While information about COVID-19 is everchanging, the basics remain the same:
- Wash your hands
- Clean surfaces
- Cover your cough
- Stay home if you are sick
- SHOW COMPASSION FOR EACH OTHER!!!!
Please remember that everyone needs supplies such as toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, hand sanitizer, disinfectant cleaners. While the spread of COVID-19 continues, the effects vary depending on each person. Children are showing the lowest affects. Younger adults are having fairly mild symptoms or no symptoms. Those at risk are our immune compromised or older people such as our Grandparents. Please practice social distancing for a while but make sure they have the necessary household supplies. The immune compromised or older people may not feel comfortable going out to the stores right now. As much as you can, please assist them with online orders and delivery or personally shop and deliver for them.
Remember to show compassion for others. Although coughing and sneezing may be a symptom of COVID-19 or the flu, other people who have allergies or a simple cold may also cough or sneeze.
