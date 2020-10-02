The Mason County Community Development Director, as acting Fire Marshal, and in partnership with the Mason County Fire Chiefs' Association, has determined that recent rainfall and current weather conditions within Mason County have moderated and have reduced fire dangers. Mason County is lifting the burn restrictions placed on land clearing burns and residential burning effective Thursday October 1st at 0800.
Mason County citizens are encouraged to visit the Mason County Fire Marshal website at https://www.co.mason.wa.us/community-services/fire-marshal/burn-restrictions.php to review the outdoor burning regulations.
*Lands protected by Department of Natural Resources (DNR) may have different restrictions. To find out more information or determine if you are in a Department of Natural Resources area visit www.dnr.wa.gov or call the DNR South Puget Sound Region at 360-825-1631.
For any questions please contact the Mason County Fire Marshal's Office at 360-4279670 x 352, or your local Fire District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.