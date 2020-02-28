There has been a lot of recent media attention on COVID- 19 ( formerly referred to as Novel Coronavirus). To prevent fear and panic we encourage checking the following websites for accurate information.
Centers for Disease Control ( CDC) www.cdc. gov
WA Department of Health www. doh. wa. gov
Here are the facts:
COVID- 19 (formerly referred to as Novel Coronavirus) is a new virus strain spreading from person- to person in China and other countries including the United States. In most instances, cases outside of China have been associated with travelers from China.
There has only been 1 person in Washington state with a confirmed case of COVID - 19. A total of 14 confirmed cases in the United States. Persons returning to the United States from China have been contacted; and are being closely monitored for signs and symptoms of the virus. Signs and symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, shortness of breath. These signs and symptoms are similar to symptoms exhibited with influenza ( respiratory flu) and other respiratory illnesses that are currently circulating.
If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms, we recommend you contact your Health Care Provider first. If you have traveled to or from China, notify your Health Care Provider of this information.
The best prevention for any of these respiratory diseases is to cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home when you are ill and wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Widespread use of masks is not recommended. We are working closely with other Mason County partners to have coordinated and unified messaging. We will keep you informed when new information becomes available.
For more information or questions please call our office at 360- 427- 9670 ext. 400.
