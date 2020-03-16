SHELTON, WA – Mason Health continues to closely monitor the evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus. In collaboration with Mason County Public Health, we are proactively developing a plan to serve our community’s health and safety needs.
In light of the current concerns around the COVID-19 virus, Mason Health has cancelled all community meetings and groups that meet at Mason General Hospital, Mason Clinic and MGH Hoodsport Family Clinic until June 1, 2020. Please note that this could change at any time.
The following closures and schedule changes also apply:
- The Mason General Hospital cafeteria will be temporarily closed to the public, starting Monday, March 16. This decision was made in response to recommendations from the World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control (CDC), and Department of Health. The cafeteria will be servicing patients and staff. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
- The MGHF Auxiliary Gift Shop at Mason General Hospital will also be closed starting Monday, March 16.
- Visiting Hours have been changed to: Monday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Lab at the Hospital will be open Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mason Clinic Lab hours will remain the same.
- Diagnostic Imaging outpatient hours have been changed to Monday through Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We apologize for any inconvenience. For updates, visit our website at www.masongeneral.com/about/covid-19
