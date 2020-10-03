Mason County Public Health, with support from the Washington State Department of Health, Department of Social and Health Services, and the Department of Labor & Industries is working with Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation to control an outbreak of COVID-19 identified at the facility in September.
Current Status
There are currently 47 cases and 2 deaths directly related to the outbreak at Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation. All necessary actions to test, contact trace, quarantine, and isolate, as appropriate are being done. Testing is done weekly throughout the facility including residents and employees. Mason County Public Health and facility staff are working together to quickly identify possible positives to reduce the spread of this virus. Residents and their families have been notified of the outbreak and the additional precautions that are being taken to ensure the safety of their loved ones.
Fir Lane Health and Rehabilitation has implemented guidance from the state Department of Health and Mason County Public Health, including broader use of PPE, enhanced symptom screening for employees, comprehensive testing for staff and residents, and more proactive notification of affected individuals and family members.
Current Case Data as of October 1, 2020
Case Total
Primary Residence in Mason County
Primary Residence Out of County
Long Term Care Resident
28
24
4
Employee
19
13
6
Deaths
2
2
0
Recommendations
This is a good reminder that community transmission is still happening, and we need to take precautions to prevent exposure. If you are symptomatic, you should immediately isolate and get tested as soon as possible. We need all Mason County residents to take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.
For More Information
Mason County Public Health will be incorporating case data related to Long-term Care Facility outbreaks in our daily release.
Resources
Follow:Mason County All Hazards Newson Facebook Email: Mason_PIO@co.mason.wa.us Long Term Care Facility Resources:
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/HealthcareProviders/LongTermCareFacilities
For more information and guidelines on COVID-19 we encourage the use of www.cdc.gov, www.doh.wa.gov,and https://coronavirus.wa.gov/
