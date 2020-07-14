SHELTON – On Monday, July 20, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation are scheduled to restore traffic to a rebuilt portion of the Shelton-Matlock Road adjacent to US 101.
Travelers should expect up to 15 minute delays as crews make the change.
Travelers have used a temporary bypass road around the construction zone since April. The temporary bypass road has allowed crews to install a large concrete structure that will carry a realigned Coffee Creek under the Shelton-Matlock Road.
The traffic shift could be rescheduled due to weather. Updated information about this project and other roadwork on state highways is available at the WSDOT’s construction and travel updates web page.
While final paving of the new southbound US 101 ramps must still take place later this summer, the upcoming change represents a significant step toward project completion. The entire project is expected to be complete this fall.
The work is a part of WSDOT’s ongoing effort to remove barriers to fish, and comply with a federal court injunction. Instead of extensive construction that would have affected US 101, the innovative approach will remove barriers to fish by realigning Coffee Creek into Goldsborough Creek.
