Meet Daisy Girl! She is a 5 year-old, 78-pound, people-loving Border Collie/PitBull mix girl in search of her forever home. She is looking for loving people who will provide her with a securely-fenced yard, plenty of exercise, leadership, activities for her "superior smarts,” and a grain/chicken-free diet to keep her healthy. She would prefer a home where she can be the only pet, but has done well with other dogs after proper introduction and supervision. Daisy Girl was raised by children, so you can imagine what a people social dog she is! The volunteers really enjoy watching her heard her BIG blue ball! She loves to run and play in the yard! Daisy Girl is a great companion and family dog!
If you have further questions, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications, and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.