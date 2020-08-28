OAKVILLE – From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Anderson Road at US 12 will close to all travelers for paving. During the closure, travelers will use alternate routes. US 12 will remain open with continued one-way alternating traffic.
This work is part of a project that builds a roundabout at the intersection. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled.
Advance information about this project and other roadwork on state highways in Thurston County is available online.
Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.
