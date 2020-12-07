(TAHUYA, WA) –Wednesday, December 9, Mason PUD 3 will be upgrading facilities in the Tahuya River Valley area for increased reliability as well as to prepare for future extension of high-speed broadband to the community.
While a PUD 3 contractor performs this work, there will be a brief 20-minute outage affecting about 200 customers in the area sometime between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
As with any outage, the PUD recommends that sensitive electronic appliances and equipment be turned off and unplugged until power is restored for at least 20 minutes.
If customers have questions, they may call Chris Miller, PUD 3 operations manager: 360-426-8255, extension 3233.at (360) 275-2833, extension 2250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.