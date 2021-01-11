Due to violence in recent weeks associated with non-permitted events occurring on the Capitol Campus, as well as anticipated non-permitted events over the next several days, the area of the West Capitol Campus described below shall be closed to the public and restricted to authorized personnel from 12:01am Jan.10, 2021, to 12:01am Jan.12, 2021.
For public safety reasons, roads and trails will continue to be closed until further notice. In addition, out of an abundance of caution, temporary fencing has been placed around the restricted area of the West Campus. Measures such as road closures and vehicle barricades support people's ability to peacefully assemble and express their freedom of speech without the concern of vehicles impacting their activity. These measures also preserve 24/7 emergency vehicle access.
Buildings on the Capitol Campus, including the Legislative Building, have been closed to the public since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enterprise Services Capitol Security and Visitor Services (CSVS) personnel and Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are present to ensure that all sides have the opportunity to legally exercise their free speech rights and peaceably assemble.
Restricted Area: West Capitol Campus buildings and grounds in the area south of 12th Avenue, west of Cherry Lane, north of 15th Avenue, and east of Capitol Lake.
Restricted area Jan. 2021
