Olympia, WA – Today, the Olympia Downtown Alliance launched a community-wide survey to understand better our community's attitudes and perceptions impacting patronage of downtown businesses during the pandemic. The survey results will provide downtown businesses with information about how to adjust services to meet customer needs. There are questions regarding recent downtown experiences, consumer patterns, how the community prefers to receive news and specific tools our community would like to see employed in businesses.
"As a downtown business community, we're constantly evolving and re-thinking who we are," said Downtown Alliance Executive Director Todd Cutts. "Instead of guessing what our community wants, we're asking them directly."
This survey follows a comprehensive survey of downtown businesses that indicated businesses are innovating and adjusting their business models. The survey results also showed that a significant number of downtown businesses are struggling due to the Stay Home Stay Safe order's impacts. The Alliance will share findings from the community survey with the downtown business owners upon completion.
The survey opens today and will remain open until Friday, July 24th, at 5 pm. Follow this link to access the survey: http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eh6clngtkc2fopyx/start. The survey can also be accessed through posts on the Olympia Downtown Alliance's Facebook and Instagram pages.
