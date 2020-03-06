LACEY, WA, March 5, 2020: The City of Lacey announces the cancellation of the Cultural Celebration scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Saint Martin’s University.
A significant number of vendors and performers expressed concern about COVID-19, and the potential for exposure during public events, and decided not to participate in this year’s Cultural Celebration. Since the success of this public event is dependent upon these vital participants, the City did not feel they could provide a viable event for the community.
“We did not want to cancel the event,” stated Jen Burbidge, Lacey Parks & Recreation Director. “However, we had a large number of vendors and performers cancel due to concerns about the COVID-19 situation and we completely respect their decision.”
“Thurston County Public Health is not recommending cancelling public events due to risk of COVID-19 at this time,” said Schelli Slaughter, Director of Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. “We are continuing to remind people to protect their health by washing their hands, covering their coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.”
The City of Lacey continues to monitor guidance from local and state health officials about COVID-19. At this time, all regularly scheduled public meetings and other city events will go on as planned.
More information on COVID-19 is available at:
· Washington State Department of Health
· Thurston County Public Health and Social Services
· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
· Washington State Coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline at 1-800-525-0127
Follow Thurston County on social media for the most updated information:
· Facebook – Thurston County Washington
· Twitter – @ThurstonCounty
