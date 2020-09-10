BOTHELL, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for two fires in Washington: the Bordeaux Road Fire burning in Thurston County and the Sumner Grade Fire burning in Pierce County.
FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare determined that the fires each threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute major disasters. He approved the state of Washington’s requests for federal Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAG) for both fires.
The state’s requests for the the Bordeaux Road Fire and Sumner Grade Fire were approved on Tuesday at 9:09 p.m. PT. These are the ninth and tenth FMAGs approved for the state of Washington so far this year. At the time of the state’s requests, these fires were zero percent contained, and several other large fires burned uncontrolled within the state.
The Bordeaux Road Fire started on Tuesday and had burned in excess of 60 acres of private land at the time of the state’s request. The fire threatened approximately 175 homes in and around the town of Littlerock. Level 3 “Get Out” evacuations were issued for approximately 475 people. The fire also threatened electrical utilities, agricultural resources, and a Washington State Department of Corrections prison facility in the area.
The Sumner Grade Fire started on Tuesday and had burned in excess of 175 acres of private land. At the time of the state’s request, the fire threatened approximately 1,500 homes in and around the cities of Sumner and Bonney Lake. Level 3 “Get Out” evacuations were issued for approximately 2,800 people. The fire also threatened electrical utilities, agricultural resources, businesses, and recreational facilities in the area.
FMAGs are provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund and are made available by FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies.
In addition to reimbursement funding for fighting each fire, a total of $1,259,362 in mitigation assistance will be available to Washington. The Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 authorizes FEMA to provide Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) Post-Fire funds to eligible states and territories that receive Fire Management Assistance declarations and federally recognized tribes that have land burned within a designated area.
FEMA encourages HMGP Post-Fire funds be used for the mitigation of wildfire and related hazards, such as flood or erosion. However, HMGP is available for risk reduction of any hazard.
