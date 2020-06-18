OLYMPIA — June 16, 2020 — The number of locations that students can receive free meals from has grown, thanks to new locations offering meals through the annual Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
SFSP provides children with nutritious meals during the summer. The USDA recently released a Nationwide waiver extension which allows sponsors to offer summer meals no matter the economic conditions in the area.
Summer meal programs help children aged 18 and under get the nutrition they need to learn, play, and grow during the summer. This federally-funded program is sponsored by many organizations throughout our state, including schools, nonprofit organizations, local governments, tribes, and more.
Some schools started serving meals through SFSP during the school closure and will continue to serve SFSP meals during the summer months. Contact your district for more information.
To find a Summer Meals site near you, please use a Summer Meals Locator: Text “food” or “comida” to 877–877, or you can also find summer meal sites online.
For more information, please contact the Child Nutrition Services department within the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction at 360–725–6200.
