OLYMPIA – With hot and dry weather coming this weekend, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to be especially careful to not spark a wildfire.
Already this year, DNR has responded to 230 wildfires, 120 of them caused by residents burning debris.
East-northeast winds are likely this weekend, with possible gusts up to 25 mph and temperatures are predicted to be in the high 70s to mid-80s. This abnormally warm and dry condition will have the greatest impact to the western slopes of the Cascades. In areas with fine fuels, such as grasses, fires will burn with greater intensity and move rapidly with high winds.
“Ensuring our firefighters stay healthy for wildfire season is critical,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who leads the DNR. “With abnormally dry conditions expected in most of Washington, we could see more outdoor burning debris piles escape and cause wildfires. I urge all residents to keep an eye on their burn piles at all times and avoid using equipment that could spark a wildfire, such as a chainsaw. It takes all of us to prevent forest fires.”
Temperatures should be cooler Monday and Tuesday.
We are asking people to please hold off on all burning until this weather event passes through this weekend. When it is safer to burn, follow these rules: https://www.dnr.wa.gov/publications/rp_burn_need_burn_permit.pdf If any of these rules cannot be met, you will need a Burn Permit from DNR.
Safety tips for preventing wildfires (http://www.dnr.wa.gov/WildfirePrevention)
Here are some steps to ensure fire-safety:
- Only build campfires when and where authorized, and put them completely out.
- Make sure all off-road vehicles have a properly functioning catalytic converter or approved spark arrester.
- Dispose of lit smoking materials appropriately.
- Remember that discharging fireworks or use of incendiary ammunition or exploding targets is illegal on public lands.
Stay connected during wildfire season
- DNR’s Fire Twitter: http://twitter.com/waDNR_fire
- Incident Information System (InciWeb): http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/
Anyone who spots a wildfire should call 911 as soon as possible to report it. Please do not call media to ask about a fire before calling 911.
DNR’s wildfire mission
Administered by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, DNR is responsible for preventing and fighting wildfires on 13 million acres of private, state and tribal-owned forestlands. DNR is the state’s largest fire department and participates in Washington's coordinated interagency approach to firefighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.