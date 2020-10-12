Olympia – This year the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week theme is, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”. With cooking being one of the leading causes of fires in our nation and state, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) would like to emphasize some methods to keep kids safe in the kitchen:
· Maintain a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove.
· Turn pot and pan handles inward when cooking so that they can’t be easily knocked over or pulled down.
· Adults should supervise cooking and determine what is safe for budding chefs to do.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in your area, contact your local fire department. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
For more about fire safety, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
