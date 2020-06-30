Olympia - In 2019, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) received 349 reports of fireworks-related incidents by hospitals, clinics, and fire agencies in Washington State. Of the 349 reports received, there were 269 injuries and 80 fires. Fireworks-related incidents most often occur on the Fourth of July.
Breakdown of incidents:
* 269 injuries reported; up nearly 30% from the previous year.
* 80 fires reported due to fireworks use, resulting in a loss of $564,900.
* 98 injuries were caused by holding on to fireworks after lighting them.
* 51 of the 80 fires were classified as wildland or vegetation.
Washingtonians can enjoy consumer fireworks in a safe and responsible way if they follow a few simple tips. When planning your fireworks fun, remember to:
* Be Prepared - Buy only legal fireworks, have water nearby while lighting, and keep pets indoors.
* Be Safe - Only adults should light fireworks. Never light fireworks in your hand and never use them indoors. Only light one firework at a time.
* Be Responsible - Clean up fireworks debris and soak used fireworks. Keep matches and lighters away from children.
The SFMO also encourages those who gather this year adhere to public health guidelines within their individual counties.
For more information about fireworks incidents visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/prevention-data-collection/ or call (360) 596-3929.
