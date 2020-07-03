Olympia - The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office would like to provide residents with fireworks safety tips that will keep the holiday safe, enjoyable, and memorable.
· Purchase Washington legal consumer fireworks from a licensed and locally permitted retail stand.
· Only use fireworks outdoors and away from buildings on a flat, level, fireproof surface free from debris.
· Read and follow all safety labels and instructions.
· Have a water supply and water bucket available at all times.
· Light only one firework at a time.
· Never place any part of your body directly over a firework.
· Never throw fireworks or light fireworks in your hands.
· Never pick up or try to re-ignite a firework that fails to light.
· Never carry fireworks in your pockets or shoot them from a container.
· Always have adults light fireworks. Keep all fireworks including matches and lighters away from children.
· Allow discharged fireworks to sit for at least 20 minutes before submerging them fully in water for at least 10 minutes. Dispose of drained products in a plastic bag.
· Keep all pets indoors and protected from the sights and sounds of the holiday.
· Clean up all fireworks debris the next morning to be a good neighbor!
Be Prepared - Be Safe - Be Responsible
For more information about fireworks safety visit http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/ or call (360) 596-3929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.