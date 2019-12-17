From fairy-tale forests to towering lighthouses, wind-swept Pacific dunes to pristine volcanic lakes, southwest Washington state parks offer top-notch outdoor experiences.
This New Year’s Day, experience the wild beauty that is southwest Washington with a First Day Hike at state parks south, west and a little east of Puget Sound.
Washington’s New Year’s events are a part of the national First Day Hikes, a program of America’s State Parks. On Jan. 1, people come together to enjoy a healthy New Year’s tradition and enjoy a great outdoor experience at parks in all 50 states.
Remember: New Year’s Day is the first of our 2020 State Parks Free Days. That means you won’t need the Discover Pass to park. For hikes in Sno-Parks, you will need the proper winter recreation permit. Learn more here.
Now, find a First Day Hike event near you, and geT ready for a healthy start to 2020!
Don't forget to pick up your collectible 2020 First Day Hikes pin!
MASON COUNTY
NEW THIS YEAR! Take a walk through a beautiful forest on Hood Canal. Discover the delights and mysteries of this beloved, classic Civilian Conservation Corps-built park.
Name of hike: Twanoh First Day Hike
Time: 9 a.m.
Length of hike: 2.5 miles
Where to meet: Booth at campground entrance
Difficulty: Moderate
Minimum age of participant: None
ADA accessible? No
Stroller accessible? No
Dogs allowed on leash? Yes
What to bring: Water, rain gear and sturdy hiking boots
Further information/event cancellation: (360) 275-2222
THURSTON COUNTY
Take a ranger-led hike through this classic Pacific Northwest CCC camping park. Explore the wetlands, lakeside, forest and orchard.
Name of hike: Millersylvania First Day Hike
Name of trail: Fen Way, Maple Hollow and Old-Growth trails
Time: 10 a.m.
Length of hike: 2 to 4 miles
Where to meet: Shelter 3
Difficulty: Easy
Minimum age of participant: None
Note: Boardwalks may be icy, which may alter route
ADA accessible? No
Stroller accessible? No
Dogs allowed on leash? Yes
What to bring: Sturdy shoes with good tread (waterproof shoes recommended but not required) and weather appropriate attire.
Contact/organizer: Ranger Lance Schlosser, millersylvania@parks.wa.gov
Further information/event cancellation: (360) 753-1519
