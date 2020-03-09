KITSAP COUNTY, WA – Kitsap Public Health District was notified Sunday of the first positive COVID-19 test for a Kitsap County resident. COVID-19 is the illness caused by novel coronavirus.
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a Bainbridge Island resident in their 60s. The individual is in isolation and receiving care.
The positive test was reported by the University of Washington. The case is classified as a "presumptive positive" until the test can be confirmed by the state public health laboratory.
“Our thoughts are with the affected community member and their family as they cope with this illness,” Kitsap Public Health District Health Officer Dr. Susan Turner said. “We know this news will be concerning to our community. We are asking Kitsap residents to stay calm, stay informed and take steps to protect their health and the health of those around them.”
To protect the affected individual’s privacy, Kitsap Public Health will not release additional details about the person unless it is imperative to protect public health. Kitsap Public Health has notified a small group of individuals who were identified as having had close contact with the case. These individuals are being asked to stay home.
Please check KitsapPublicHealth.org for updates.
TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT YOUR HEALTH
Kitsap Public Health recommends all community members take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:
- Wash your hands frequently
- Avoid touching your face
- Cough and sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue, then throw away the tissue
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you or a family member is sick
- Clean and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces
Kitsap Public Health is not recommending any restrictions on public events or gatherings at this time. However, people who are at higher risk for serious illness, including people with underlying health conditions, older adults and pregnant women, should consider avoiding large gatherings to reduce their risk of getting sick.
If needed, public health may recommend additional prevention strategies in the community, such as alternative work and school arrangements, or cancellation of public events. Kitsap residents should have a plan in case they or their children need to stay home.
WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I FEEL SICK?
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Most people who have COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, similar to a cold or flu. Some people are at higher risk for serious illness, including:
- People with underlying health conditions
- Older adults
- Pregnant women
If you are sick, you should stay home and rest. If you feel you need medical evaluation or are at high risk for complications, stay home and call your health care provider for guidance.
See the Department of Health’s guidance for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
COVID-19 TESTING
COVID-19 tests must be ordered by health care providers. See the Department of Health website for more information about COVID-19 testing in Washington.
STAY INFORMED
- Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Page
- Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center: 1-800-525-0127
- Kitsap Public Health COVID-19 Page
- Sign up to receive local COVID-19 updates by text and email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.