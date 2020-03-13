(SHELTON, WA) – Following national, state, and local emergency declarations, Mason PUD 3 is taking steps to protect customers and employees from potential exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.
PUD 3 announced that beginning Monday, March 16 – out of concern for the health of the public and PUD employees – lobbies at the Johns Prairie Operations Center, Downtown Shelton Payment Center, and Belfair Payment Center will be closed to the public indefinitely. Staff will be available to conduct business over the phone, online, or via email.
“Safety is the number one core value of Mason PUD 3,” said Annette Creekpaum, Mason PUD 3 manager. “Our commitment to safety includes the operation of our electrical and telecommunications services. It extends to caring for our customers, including actions we can take in this critical time to protect the health of our community. We ask for patience and understanding as we take these steps, which I am confident are in everyone’s best interests.”
PUD 3 also announced that it has closed the auditorium at the PUD’s Johns Prairie operations center in Shelton to public use. This follows Washington State Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement, limiting large gatherings statewide. The move also covers PUD employee meetings and events hosted by the utility. The closure of the auditorium will last through May 31, when PUD staff will reconsider the action.
“As a public utility, we care about our customers and are concerned about how this epidemic affects them financially,” said Creekpaum. “The PUD is working with individual customers who are experiencing hardships due to the pandemic and offering extended payment arrangements.”
During the heightened awareness of the coronavirus, customers are asked to use common sense and social distancing to protect themselves and the public from exposure while doing business with PUD 3:
- Use PUD 3’s SmartHub app or my.pud3.org to contact the PUD, report an outage, pay bills, or manage accounts.
- Use the PUD’s convenient bill drop boxes at the Johns Prairie Operations Center, Shelton Payment Center, and Belfair Payment Center.
- Pay bills at the PUD’s kiosk at the Shelton Payment Center at 310 West Cota Street. The kiosk accepts cash payments.
- Call the PUD 3 at (360) 426-8255 for regular business.
All Mason PUD 3 employees are committed to ensuring continued reliability of the community’s electrical and wholesale telecommunications services. PUD 3 line crews are always prepared to respond to outages. Customers may use SmartHub, or call (360) 426-8255 to report an outage.
“We are committed to providing safe, reliable and economical services at all times. Now, more than ever, these services are critical,” said Creekpaum. “As with many other challenges we face, we depend on our thoughtful planning and training to guide us in sustaining our operations. Customers can have confidence in our reliability at this time.”
PUD 3 will continue to consult with health and public safety leaders to make operations decisions based on science and prudent utility practices.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Cough and sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue, then throw away the tissue.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you or a family member is sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently used objects and surfaces.
Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more information.
(1) comment
Based on the number of reported cases and death which are far below those who are diagnosed and die of the flu, pneumonia and similar of the age groups most effected...one has to ask... Is this really a test of the world, nation, state and local government public health "crisis" response plan?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.