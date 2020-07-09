OLYMPIA– During its annual meeting in June, conducted virtually online, the Washington State Governor’s Mansion Foundation held its annual meeting and elected new officers and trustees of its 40-member board.
Dawna Donohue, Tumwater, was elected president for a two-year term along with Lorraine Hamilton, Olympia, elected vice president; Elisabeth Schafer, Olympia, secretary; and Shirley Legg, Olympia, treasurer. Cyndi Zechmann, Olympia, became past president. Newly elected trustees include John Baule, Yakima; Michele Harriage, Olympia; Luellen Charneski, Olympia, and Suzanne Jones, Wenatchee.
The Governor’s Mansion Foundation, with more than 200 members, is an all-volunteer, non-profit, non-partisan organization, that honors the historical and cultural importance of the Washington State Governor’s Mansion by maintaining and enhancing furnishings and art for the nine pubic rooms of the Mansion, educating the public about the Mansion and its history and advocating on its behalf. On hold until COVID-19 restrictions are lifted are the Governor’s Mansion Foundation’s weekly tours and events held at the Mansion. For when tours and events will commence check out the GMF website.
