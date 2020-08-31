A grass and gravel area that buffers Percival Cove along Deschutes Parkway that people had been using to park on will remain closed when Deschutes Parkway reopens today following road work.
During the work, DES discovered damage to the grounds and underground irrigation system in the non-paved area caused by the weight of vehicles that have been parking there.
Upon reopening, parking will remain available in designated parking spaces along paved areas of the parkway.
The non-paved areas, which were never designated as parking spaces, will remain closed to prevent further damage and so that DES can investigate and address damage. During an initial inspection, DES observed broken sprinkler control boxes, water leaking from a broken valve and large divots in the ground above and near irrigation lines.
