SEATTLE (AP) — A gray whale carcass washed ashore on Bainbridge Island west of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports the whale that washed up Tuesday appeared to be an adult and had been dead for a while, according to Michael Milstein, spokesman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries West Coast region. It was not immediately clear how the whale died. A team from the nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective took photos and samples of its skin and blubber Tuesday. Researchers are trying to understand why so many gray whales have been found dead and stranded on beaches since the spring of 2019.
- Shelton Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Robbery
- Gray whale washes ashore west of Seattle
- Jennifer Hadac - RecruitMilitary - 05.18.2020
- Supporting Incarcerated Moms
- First Washington Corrections Line of Duty Death from COVID-19
- Bremerton Native Promotes, Reenlists Aboard Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat: USS Constitution
- Puget Sound Halibut fishery to open for select dates starting May 20
- Washingtonians Don't Need a Home Address to Vote by Mail
- WDFW asks public to consider environmental impact for whale watching vessels and Southern Resident Killer Whales
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Shelton Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Robbery
- Bremerton Native Promotes, Reenlists Aboard Oldest Commissioned Warship Afloat: USS Constitution
- Gray whale washes ashore west of Seattle
- Puget Sound Halibut fishery to open for select dates starting May 20
- Washingtonians Don't Need a Home Address to Vote by Mail
- Scotch Broom Census Set for May
- State Parks Boating Program promotes National Safe Boating Week, May 16 - 22
- Supporting Incarcerated Moms
- WDFW seeks public input on management plan for Scatter Creek Wildlife Area
- Delta Dental of Washington to Provide Financial Relief to Policyholders
Videos
Commented
- Scotch Broom Census Set for May (3)
- Sierra Pacific Industries Donates New Surface for Popular Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail – (1)
- MacEwen announces bid for Re Election (1)
- Olympia teen serves as page for Senator Becker (1)
- Cantwell, Boozman, Klobuchar, Ernst, Schumer Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Make Local Media Outlets Eligible for Federal COVID-19 Support (1)
- Inslee announces Washington’s COVID-19 recovery plan (1)
- Jackson Maynard to announce congressional candidacy during Facebook Live event Thursday (1)
- Shelton Outfitters Burglary (1)
- Statement from Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby (1)
- Mass release of prisoners a big mistake, Sheldon says (1)
Around the Web
- Australian states argue over opening borders for domestic tourism
- Asia shares tread lightly, await China policy meeting
- Wanted: New head of WTO. Must thrive under global pressure and conflict
- Britons spurned by banks caught in a coronavirus credit crunch
- Backlogs, second wave of layoffs keeping U.S. weekly jobless claims high
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.