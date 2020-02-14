The attached photo includes the following committee members (from left to right): Julie Rowan (Belco Forest Products), Dick Case (Green Diamond Resource Company), Allison Barnes (Simpson Door Company), Darren Eisele (Our Community Credit Union), and Billy Thomas (Hood Canal Communications). Not pictured are Jacquelin Earley (Sierra Pacific Foundation), Stacie Tobey (Vaughan Co, Inc), Kristi Templeton (Our Community Credit Union), and Kelly Almonte (Shelton Dental Center & Elma Family Dentistry).