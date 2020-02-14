Shelton, WA– The Community Partners Education Grant (CPEG) committee announces that it awarded $25,700.50 in grants to thirty-nine teachers from seven school districts, in both Grays Harbor and Mason Counties in Washington State.
Grants were awarded for a wide range of projects including: the arts, physical fitness, reading, and math. Several STEM related projects, field trips honoring local history and culture, and outdoor learning also received funding. The committee approved 89% of the applications received this grant cycle. A complete list of approved grants is available at cpegwa.wixsite.com/home/grants.
“We are thrilled that the CPEG grants will have an academic impact on over 4,000 students,” said CPEG committee member, Darren Eisele.
For six consecutive years, CPEG has awarded grants of up to $1,000 to local K-12 educators. The partnership is comprised of nine local businesses, including Belco Forest Products, Elma Family Dental, Green Diamond Resource Company, Hood Canal Communications, Our Community Credit Union, Shelton Dental Center, Sierra Pacific Foundation, Simpson Door Company, and Vaughan Co, Inc. Since its inception, the annual dollar amount and number of approved grants has doubled.
Founded in 2014, the Community Partners Education Grant (CPEG) has awarded over $113,000 of K-12 grant requests. This unique program provides funding for educational projects and programs while allowing teachers great flexibility to develop them. CPEG is local businesses supporting local educators with funds to enrich the student’s learning environment.
For information, please visit cpegwa.wixsite.com/home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.