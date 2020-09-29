(SHELTON, Wash., - September 28, 2020) – Green Diamond Resource Company representatives today announced that the company will open many gates accessing its Western Washington working forest lands to the public for hunting and other recreation starting October 1.
In Western Washington, Green Diamond gates are typically orange with signs mounted next to them, explaining the type of access allowed in that area, according to Patti Case, public affairs manager. Recreation Access Permit areas are posted with signage explaining entry is limited to those with permits. In all other areas, Case explained, a sign with a red dot means no motor vehicles are allowed and a green dot indicates licensed, street-legal motor vehicles are allowed on roads only and only during daylight hours. More information and a vicinity map are available on the company’s website, www.greendiamond.com, under the Public Access tab.
According to Case, an orange sign indicates harvest or other activity is taking place. All recreation access to these areas is prohibited. “An open gate may be a sign that forest management activity is taking place,” she said. “Visitors should be cautious.”
“We ask that recreation seekers wear high visibility clothing for safety and that visitors exit Green Diamond’s forest land within one hour of sunset as indicated in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s hunting regulations,” she said.
