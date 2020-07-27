Meet Grizzly and Mia a bonded pair! Grizzly is a 6-year-old (DOB 05/15/2014), 80#, male German Shepherd mix, who is handsome with his red/blonde/white long coat. Mia is a 5-year-old (DOB 10/08/2014), 67#, female German Shepherd mix, who is beautiful with her sable/grey long coat. They love to be cuddled, brushed, and are available on 07/23/2020.
Grizzly is an independent gentleman who is loving, smart, and mellow. He would prefer a quiet home where he can relax and enjoy life. Mia is an alpha lady who enjoys being the Queen. She is a sweet cuddler who loves to sing you a song or two. They have lived together all their lives, do well at doggy daycare, and can be quite chatty!
Grizzly and Mia love to romp in the yard where they hang out on the agility stand. They also enjoy going trail walks together. They would do best in an adult-only home, however, if there are children, they should be 10+ kind and dog savvy. They have successfully lived with a cat all their lives who was their best friend.
If you can provide a quiet but entertaining home for these young at heart companions, they would love to hear from you! Fenced yard is required.
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
