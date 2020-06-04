Dear Harlequin Family,
The health and safety of our audience, staff, and artists is of the utmost importance to us. At Harlequin, we have spent the recent months watching the changing regulations while in frequent conversation with other arts organizations. We have drawn and redrawn our plans for the remainder of 2020, working toward a scenario in which the theatre could open safely without incurring an irresponsible financial burden, and thereby jeopardizing our future.
Per Governor Inslee's orders, entertainment venues are Phase 4 establishments: last to open. Even when permitted to do so, we will need to enforce social distancing guidelines that will reduce our house sizes to well under 50% capacity. In addition, before opening our doors to patrons, we will of course need to begin rehearsals, meaning the theatre would need to begin full operations 6 weeks before welcoming patrons.
Having weighed all these contingencies, we have come to the difficult conclusion that the earliest we can responsibly reopen will be for our Holiday show A Christmas Carol this November, effectively canceling the remainder of our 2020 season. This includes For Peter Pan On Her 70th Birthday, A Bright Room Called Day, Into the Woods, Snow in Midsummer, This Flat Earth, and Fun Home.
It simply isn’t possible to cancel so many performances without creating lasting hardships for our company, our staff, and our artists. We are grateful for the kindness, support, and generosity you’ve shown during this difficult time.
This difficult situation is creating hardships in all areas of our economy, but if you are able to help right now, there is no better time for your added support. Please look below for three easy ways you can help make a difference.
These are uncharted waters, but we hope that together, as a community, we will overcome the challenges of this time. The simple act of gathering together in a theatre space – what we call Real. Live. Theatre. – can not be equaled, but please stay tuned for artistic offerings and events in the meantime. Currently, we’re planning:
July: Virtual Miscast!
September: Virtual/Live 2021 Season Announcement
November-December: A Christmas Carol (live onstage or streamed live to your living room)
Thank you again for your continued support during this unprecedented time. With that support, we will continue to invigorate and empower, we will continue to be a safe and exciting gathering place, and we will continue Real. Live. Theatre.
My very best,
Aaron Lamb
Artistic Director
Harlequin Productions
